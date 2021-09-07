U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed the death of a recruit on Tuesday at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

USMC says the recruit had been a member of the Third Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment.

The death is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service. USMC says the recruit’s identity will be released 24 hours after family is notified.

In June, 19-year-old Marine Corps recruit Pfc. Dalton Beals died during the final test of training known as “The Crucible.”

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

