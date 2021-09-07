Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

US COVID cases top 40 million

By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s COVID pandemic reaches another milestone.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million people in the country have had coronavirus.

More than 4 million of those cases were reported in the last four weeks alone.

While this number represents officially reported positive test results, many experts believe the real number of infections is much larger.

According to the data, more than 649,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.
The White House plan to roll out COVID-19 boosters by Sept. 20 may change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the expert who’s leading the coronavirus response for the White House, said he’s still optimistic Pfizer booster shots will be available on Sept. 20.

Moderna may take a bit longer.

The Johnson & Johnson booster is still being researched.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery’s family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win’
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects Sen. Joe Manchin's call to hit pause on reconciliation,...
Pelosi disagrees with Manchin on budget reconciliation
Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
When Kathy Mazza died on Sept. 11, Rose Mazza lost a daughter and Christopher Delosh lost a wife.
20 years after 9/11, 'That day is every day'
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Rescuers find toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding