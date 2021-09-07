Tropical rain likely midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Smooth sailing through the extended holiday period. The weekend brought a hint of fall while it was warm and humid with a few passing showers Monday afternoon. Highs topped the upper 80s low 90s but it felt a bit hotter upper 90s around 100.

There’s a weak cold front that’ll park across the region for a few days. This brings more rain Tuesday followed front remains parked until it gets pushed out Thursday. Until then tropical rain covers SGA Wednesday through Thursday as Invest 91-L churns toward the Gulf Coast.

We’re tracking Invest 91-L in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s featured by an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms impacting the Yucatan Peninsula. Invest 91-L will drift north the next few days. For now it’s not in a favorable environment to develop. However as the tropical disturbance moves further north there’s a 30% chance the environment will become conducive for strengthening. The projected track moves the system into the northeast Gulf coming inland across north Florida then into the Atlantic.

Estimated rainfall amounts of 1-2″ with isolated flash flooding in our southwestern counties. Drier air filters in as the stalled front clears late Thursday. Another plunge of drier air settles in dropping the humidity, rain chances and temperatures into the weekend.

