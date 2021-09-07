Ask the Expert
Team of the Week: Cook Hornets

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook Hornets went on the road and got a big win over Pelham.

With third year head coach Jamie Rodgers leading the way.

Pelham had the lead after the first half but Cook found a way to give Pelham’s first loss 24-20.

And that’s why they’re our team of the week.

This was a tightly contested matchup.

Pelham received the ball in the second half and Cook swarmed and tackled the returner at the 3 yard line.

But Pelham was able to cap off a 40 yard run a few plays later.

Coach Rodgers said the team showed resilience by blocking a punt on that same drive which swung the momentum their way.

The Cook Hornets ended up scoring on offense after that and took the lead 24 to 20.

Running back Jamarion Walker ran for 142 yards with 26 carries and one touchdown and Wide Receiver Eddie Watson had 4 catches for 127 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

But the smash mouth game was helped led by linebacker Joe Pezent with 11 tackles and 2 Tackles for loss.

Coach Rodgers details the importance of this win.

“To be a good football team you have tow win on the road. That was a big win for us. Pelham is going to make a lot of noise in the playoffs, later on in the year and I told our team that might be the only game they lose this year. So that was a big game for us, so to go on the road and to beat a good football team means your taking some steps in the right direction. Definitely getting more physical. Our week one, our kids got were embarrassed by what happened in week one. They came out with week two of our bye week and we really got after each other and they were ready to go the last week” said Rodgers.

Next up, Cook will head to Brooks County.

