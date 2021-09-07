Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Suspect attacks I-16 drivers with metal rod, bites state trooper

(Gray News)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A truck driver is hospitalized and a state trooper is injured after a strange incident on Interstate 16 early Tuesday morning in Candler County.

Jeffrey Days, 22, of Lawrenceville, faces a list of charges.

Investigators are still trying to piece together the details from a bizarre situation. After midnight, they started getting calls from drivers on I-16 of a man in the roadway. In fact, traffic had stopped because of him.

Investigators later learned he’d driven his car off the road. They say he told them he was trying to flag down sex traffickers and free the victims.

“The interstate brings some interesting cases to us sometimes. It’s common for us to get calls about a reckless driver or a road rage incident. But this is a little different,” Candler County Sheriff John Miles said.

Several truck drivers had stopped to check on the man. Investigators say he assaulted one of them, beating him with a metal rod to the point he had to be flown to Savannah for treatment.

Deputies finally got the suspect handcuffed. But at the jail, they say he bit the state trooper on the hand, requiring medical attention.

They’re trying to interview the man and run some tests to figure out exactly what’s going on with him. In the meantime, there are a host of charges in the case, and we’ll continue to follow this and bring you any updates.

While they continue the investigation, deputies say there is no evidence of human trafficking from anyone involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery’s family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win’

Latest News

J.D. "Jimmy" Rainey, Jr., Crisp County coroner, passed away recently.
Crisp Co. coroner passes away
The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Robert Harvey was charged in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Hollis.
Man indicted in May Albany homicide
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island