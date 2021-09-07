Ask the Expert
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.

Irwin County
Irwin County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Sunday incident that left two people injured in Irwin County is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said a man was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and a woman was treated for a head wound.

Both were taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The GBI said no arrests have been made at this time.

The GBI is assisting the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the GBI for more specifics. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477 or online by clicking here.

