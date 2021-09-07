Ask the Expert
Phoebe updates COVID-19 data, encourages testing

Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released an update to its COVID-19 numbers.

As of Tuesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 133
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 24
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 4
  • Total inpatients recovered – 2,804
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 335
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 85
  • Total vaccines administered – 61,364

“We are grateful that we have had a significant decline in our COVID-19 inpatient numbers over the past two weeks. However, we continue to have double-digit daily admissions and more than a third of our COVID patients are critically ill and requiring treatment in our intensive care units,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

“Looking at places where the delta variant hit before it began spreading rapidly in southwest Georgia, we have seen hospital admissions taper off in some locations, then plateau at what is still a relatively high level. Everyone wants transmission to decrease in our communities, and we all have a role to play to make that happen. We hope people will get vaccinated, wear masks in public and avoid activities where spread is likely.”

Scott Steiner, President & CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System
Mako Medical, an independent testing company, has opened an additional free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the region, according to Phoebe.

It began operating Tuesday in Americus at the Sumter County Emergency Management Agency, 901 Adderton Street.

“This is an important and necessary service, so people have quick and easy access to COVID-19 testing. Anyone who develops symptoms should be tested right away. If they are positive, they need to quarantine to help halt the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

You can pre-register for the testing in Americus by calling (919) 351-6256 or CLICK HERE.

Screenings will be available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Americus location is similar to a site in Albany run for the Department of Public Health by a separate company, LTS. In its first two-and-a-half weeks in operation, that site has processed nearly 4,400 COVID tests, with results returned in 24-48 hours. You can pre-register for testing by calling (1-844) 778-2455 or click HERE.

Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

“(Tuesday), we are opening a new COVID-19 advanced treatment clinic across the street from our main emergency center. It will provide an additional location where we can administer monoclonal antibody infusions. This treatment is very successful at preventing hospitalization when patients receive it in the early days after COVID symptoms develop, and we are pleased to be able to open this temporary facility, so we can offer the therapy to even more patients,” Grant said.

Patients with a positive COVID test who are within 10 days of symptom onset may be referred for treatment by a physician or they can begin a self-referral process by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

