Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Permanent memorial coming to Early County High School to honor former coach

Coach Travis Price
Coach Travis Price(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The football field at Early County High School was a place where Travis Price coached football games on Friday night. Now, it will become a place where his legacy will continue.

“He was really just a go-getter and really a servant’s heart,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, interim superintendent, Early County Schools.

Price is a local legend. As a product of Early County Schools, he became a key figure for the school system.

“He was a paraprofessional at Early County Elementary School in the gym, he helped with P.E.,” says Dr. Brown. “At the school level, our whole community just loves Coach Travis, and the school employees at the high school especially. He was involved with coaching, also, at the middle school.”

Price gave back not only in the classroom, but beyond. He made it a goal to connect with students.

“He would schedule ‘Donuts with Dads’ where fathers could come in and eat breakfast with their children,” says Dr. Brown. " ‘Muffins with moms’. He helped with Grandparents’ Day. He tried to go above and beyond to bridge the gap between home and school.”

Price coached various sports for the county such as football, basketball, baseball and track. When he passed in Jan. 2021, the impact was felt throughout the community.

Now, Early County High School is working to ensure that his legacy lives on for years to come.

“So the goal is to raise enough money for there to be some sort of permanent memorial near the goal post or, like, the scoreboard, so that it will be there forever for people to look at him and remember him,” says Dr. Brown. “He loved everyone in our community and gave his time selflessly, and we just hope that, in turn, community members will show that love and support.”

The school’s goal is to raise $2,000 for the memorial before the homecoming game Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictment on...
Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag

Latest News

Coach Rodgers said the team showed resilience by blocking a punt on that same drive which swung...
Team of the Week: Cook Hornets
Cairo and Thomasville met in this week's Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Cairo @ Thomasville
WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for Week 3 Play of the Week
Savannah Christian vs. Valwood
Savannah Christian vs. Valwood
Maclay vs. Brookwood
Maclay vs. Brookwood