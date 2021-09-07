Organization partners with VPD for Hurricane Ida relief drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta organization is sending donations to those impacted by Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast.

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) and other church groups.

On Tuesday, they gathered all the items they collected and packed for the trip.

In less than a week, they were able to receive hundreds of donations. That ranges from water, food, diapers, sanitary products and electronics. (WALB)

Pastor Monica Allen said she has family in the area.

When the storm was passing, she wasn’t able to get in contact with them.

Allen and her husband decided they wanted to make the trip to check on their family but didn’t want to leave empty-handed.

“We have plenty and they are coming home to nothing. Absolutely nothing,” she said.

Pointing to all the donations, Allen said God has truly blessed them.

“I’m so blessed that we can go there, the city has come together and made it possible for them to have something,” said Allen.

Allen says she’s grateful for the community that came together to support the cause.

She didn’t expect the big turnout.

She and her husband will make the drive on Thursday. She’s been told there is still a strong need for gas cards for generators.

If you’re still interested in helping, call (229) 442-3058.

