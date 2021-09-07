Ask the Expert
Organization partners with VPD for Hurricane Ida relief drive

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered with Valdosta Police Department and other church groups to collect the donations.
New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered with Valdosta Police Department and other church groups to collect the donations.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta organization is sending donations to those impacted by Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast.

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) and other church groups.

On Tuesday, they gathered all the items they collected and packed for the trip.

In less than a week, they were able to receive hundreds of donations. That ranges from water, food, diapers, sanitary products and electronics.
In less than a week, they were able to receive hundreds of donations. That ranges from water, food, diapers, sanitary products and electronics. (WALB)

In less than a week, they were able to receive hundreds of donations. That ranges from water, food, diapers, sanitary products and electronics.

Pastor Monica Allen said she has family in the area.

When the storm was passing, she wasn’t able to get in contact with them.

MORE: SWGA is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here’s how you can help.

Allen and her husband decided they wanted to make the trip to check on their family but didn’t want to leave empty-handed.

“We have plenty and they are coming home to nothing. Absolutely nothing,” she said.

Pointing to all the donations, Allen said God has truly blessed them.

“I’m so blessed that we can go there, the city has come together and made it possible for them to have something,” said Allen.

Allen says she’s grateful for the community that came together to support the cause.

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered with VPD to collect donations.
New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered with VPD to collect donations.(WALB)

She didn’t expect the big turnout.

She and her husband will make the drive on Thursday. She’s been told there is still a strong need for gas cards for generators.

If you’re still interested in helping, call (229) 442-3058.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

