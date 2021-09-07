Man indicted in Albany May child homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Grand Jury indicted Rashard Nelson in connection to the death of an Albany 1-year-old.

The jury indicted Nelson on charges of malice murder, cruelty to children in the first degree and felony murder.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney of the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, said the sentencing for this type of crime would be life without parole.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney of the Dougherty Judicial Circuit (WALB)

The next step in the case is Nelson’s arraignment.

“Where they would be informed of the charges that are being brought against them. They have an opportunity to enter a plea. If they enter a plea of not guilty, the next step is trial,” explained Edwards.

Edwards said that since the incident happened in May, they have been able to serve an indictment in a timely manner.

The struggle will be getting the case to trial. Edwards said normally, homicide cases can be complete in a year, but due to a backlog of cases in the judicial system, it may take longer.

