Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man indicted in Albany May child homicide

Rashard Nelson
Rashard Nelson(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Grand Jury indicted Rashard Nelson in connection to the death of an Albany 1-year-old.

The jury indicted Nelson on charges of malice murder, cruelty to children in the first degree and felony murder.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney of the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, said the sentencing for this type of crime would be life without parole.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney of the Dougherty Judicial Circuit
Greg Edwards, the district attorney of the Dougherty Judicial Circuit(WALB)

The next step in the case is Nelson’s arraignment.

“Where they would be informed of the charges that are being brought against them. They have an opportunity to enter a plea. If they enter a plea of not guilty, the next step is trial,” explained Edwards.

Edwards said that since the incident happened in May, they have been able to serve an indictment in a timely manner.

The struggle will be getting the case to trial. Edwards said normally, homicide cases can be complete in a year, but due to a backlog of cases in the judicial system, it may take longer.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irwin County
Shooting investigation underway in Irwin Co.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery’s family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win’

Latest News

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany
Boys & Girls Club Of Albany raises $45K in scholarships
Greater Valdosta United Way in Valdosta.
Greater Valdosta United Way ready to kick off annual fundraising campaign
J.D. "Jimmy" Rainey, Jr., Crisp County coroner, passed away recently.
Crisp Co. coroner passes away
The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide