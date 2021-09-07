Ask the Expert
Man indicted in May Albany homicide

Robert Harvey was charged in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Hollis.
Robert Harvey was charged in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Hollis.(Dougherty County Jail)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged in connection to a May homicide in Albany is facing the possibility of life in prison, according to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Robert Harvey was charged in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Hollis.

Harvey is facing six different counts. Some of those are malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Edwards said it was talked about whether the shooting was a hate crime.

This was because Hollis was transgender.

“The allegation was that the homicide was not based on the mere fact the victim was involved in a transgender lifestyle, but allegedly this is an interaction between the defendant and the victim. There was no real support for a hate crime type allegations to be included in this indictment,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the potential sentencing Harvey could face would be life without the possibility of parole.

The next steps in this case would be an arrangement where Harvey would enter his plea. If he pleads not guilty, then he would go to trial.

