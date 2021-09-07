Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a commission to decide whether or not a Cordele leader should be suspended from his duties.

The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictments on obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges.

Reeves was indicted in August.

The commission has 14 days to make a recommendation on suspension.

The commission is made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Barnesville City Councilmember Christopher Hightower and McDonough City Councilmember Benjamin Pruett.

