Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele commissioner’s indictment

The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictment on...
The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.'s indictment on obstruction, criminal trespass, violation of oath and disorderly conduct charges.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a commission to decide whether or not a Cordele leader should be suspended from his duties.

The review board will look into Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr.’s indictments on obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges.

Reeves was indicted in August.

The commission has 14 days to make a recommendation on suspension.

The commission is made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Barnesville City Councilmember Christopher Hightower and McDonough City Councilmember Benjamin Pruett.

