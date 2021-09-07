Greater Valdosta United Way ready to kick off annual fundraising campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way is getting ready to kick off its annual campaign that will benefit many of the organizations in South Georgia.

Executive Director Michael Smith said they haven’t reached one million in donations in more than a decade.

He hopes this year, that’ll change.

All money raised will be distributed to about 20 organizations.

That includes the Salvation Army, The Haven and Second Harvest of South Georgia.

“We want to help anybody that is in the human service space and we like helping people that help people,” said Smith.

Smith said the funds are crucial to the ongoing operation of these organizations in the community.

Those provide services ranging from child care to shelter and essential needs.

Almost two years through a pandemic, Smith said all the organizations continue to feel the strain.

“The pandemic has affected all of us, but not all of us equally,” said Smith.

While some organizations need funds, others need more manpower.

“These donations are huge. All the nonprofits have had costs of shutting down, cost of fundraisers being canceled, increasing cost of PPE protection, cleaning their locations and offices, also staffing issues. They are having to pay people more because its hard to find people that are wanting to work and be employed,” said Smith.

Smith said expenses have gone up and revenue has decreased.

He encourages the community to support each other, not only by donating but also by volunteering and serving the community.

The campaign begins on Sept. 10.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

