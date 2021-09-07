ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a fairly warm and moist air mass this morning that could lead to some fog formation. Any fog that does develop will not be long-lasting, but we will hang on to this airmass into the afternoon and evening. This will help usher in the chance for showers and thunderstorms into Southwest Georgia. This will be the wettest of the next few days. but it will be much different from the drier pattern we have had over the last few days. Wednesday into Thursday will be the wettest day this week as a tropical air mass moves into the Southeastern United States. This will dump some very heavy rainfall into parts of the southeast and we will not be ruled out of this impact. The good news is that we will see a drier air mass move into the area. This will be short-lived as dew points will rise once again starting on Saturday and last into the next work week. Temperatures will drop into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, but that will be over by Friday as the 90s return there and onward.

