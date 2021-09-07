Disposal event set for Saturday in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful announced a free disposal event to promote the proper disposal of unwanted electronics, medications, ink cartridges and personal documents.

You can bring your old, unwanted electronics, outdated medications, empty printer and copier ink cartridges and unwanted personal documents, which will be shredded.

The event happens on Saturday, rain or shine, in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center.

It will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The disposal of electronics will be at no charge, except for a $20 hazardous material removal fee for all TVs and $10 for computer monitors.

Drug collection is anonymous with no questions asked.

This is the 16th annual e-recycling event which has placed 688 tons of electronics into the recycling arena, which also saves landfill space at the Dougherty County landfill.

