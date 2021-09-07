Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Disposal event set for Saturday in Albany

The event happens in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)
The event happens in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful announced a free disposal event to promote the proper disposal of unwanted electronics, medications, ink cartridges and personal documents.

You can bring your old, unwanted electronics, outdated medications, empty printer and copier ink cartridges and unwanted personal documents, which will be shredded.

The event happens on Saturday, rain or shine, in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center.

It will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The disposal of electronics will be at no charge, except for a $20 hazardous material removal...
The disposal of electronics will be at no charge, except for a $20 hazardous material removal fee for all TVs and $10 for computer monitors.

Drug collection is anonymous with no questions asked.

The disposal of electronics will be at no charge, except for a $20 hazardous material removal fee for all TVs and $10 for computer monitors.

This is the 16th annual e-recycling event which has placed 688 tons of electronics into the recycling arena, which also saves landfill space at the Dougherty County landfill.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery’s family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win’
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June

Latest News

A team of Georgia linemen from Thomasville, Calhoun and Griffin have been staged in Louisiana...
Electric workers continue efforts to restore power in Louisiana
Dougherty County ambulances.
Dougherty Co. EMS prepares for potential spike in COVID-19 cases
Driskell Park
Albany leaders discuss potential housing near Driskell Park
Southwest Georgia is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.
SWGA is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here’s how you can help.