Crisp Co. coroner passes away

J.D. "Jimmy" Rainey, Jr., Crisp County coroner, passed away recently.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County community is mourning the loss of Coroner J.D. “Jimmy” Rainey, Jr.

A post on the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page confirmed Rainey’s death.

The post said Rainey spent his life serving the community in his role and at the family-owned funeral home.

It’s not clear how he passed, when his funeral arrangements will be or who will serve in the role his passing leaves.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office offers its heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Crisp County Coroner J.D. "Jimmy...

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

