Boys & Girls Club Of Albany raises $45K in scholarships

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany raised $45,000 during its Support A Girl, Support A Boy campaign.

That was $15,000 more than the organization’s goal of $30,000.

The money raised from the campaign will help kids join the club at a much lower cost.

CEO Marvin Laster said as the COVID-19 crisis continues, youth-serving organizations are essential.

Marvin Laster, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany
“We’re thankful for all who gave and made this opportunity possible. This helps us keep our doors open, ensuring that great futures are within reach for all young people in Dougherty County and surrounding counties we serve,” said Laster.

Annual fees can cost as much as $250, but the scholarships this fundraiser provides helps reduce that cost to $75.

