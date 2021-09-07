Ask the Expert
4 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide

The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.
The four men were indicted in connection to a June 2020 homicide.(Dougherty County Jail)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been indicted in the June 2020 killing and robbing of a 44-year-old man.

The four men were charged with shooting and killing Terrance Weaver and wounding another person in the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue. The Albany Police Department believes robbery was the motive.

Demontrell Collins, Jontavious Foster, LaMontre Marshall and Demetrius Ranson were all indicted in connection to the homicide.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said all four could face a life sentence or life without parole.

Edwards said there are allegations the four men conspired to rob Weaver and he was killed in the process.

Some of the charges in the indictment are conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Edwards said under Georgia law, anybody that is part of a crime is equally responsible for the death.

“If a person is a party to a crime, he or she is just as guilty as anybody that’s involved. For instance, just as guilty as the person who might have pulled the trigger as they say,” Edwards said. “To be a party to a crime makes you equally responsible for the acts of everybody involved in the crime.”

Edwards said sentencing is the same way. If you are a party to the crime, everyone gets the same sentence.

Next in the case is arraignment then trial.

