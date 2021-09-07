Ask the Expert
2 plead not guilty in slaying of girl near Rayshard Brooks shooting site

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Two men pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl near the Atlanta ste where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

Alleged gang members Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney were indicted last month by a grand jury.

Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend.

The killing happened near the site where Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier.

Conley is charged with malice murder and felony murder in Secoriea’s killing, and both men face aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges.

Secoriea’s parents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and others.

Charmaine Turner and Secoriey Williamson say city leaders showed negligence in failing to remove armed vigilantes who gathered at the Brooks shooting site along with peaceful protesters.

The suit says that created a dangerous situation that led to Secoriea’s death.

