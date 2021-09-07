Ask the Expert
14-year-old, 17-year-old suspected of bringing gun and ammo to high school in Rock Hill

At this point in the investigation, the students tell investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking into two teenagers on the possibility that they may have brought a gun and ammunition to a high school in Rock Hill.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have identified two students, one 17-year-old and one 14-year-old, who were involved.

Deputies say they do not believe the students were going use the gun at school for violence. At this point in the investigation, the students tell investigators they were using the gun during the filming of a music video.

School administrators and Resource Officers searched one student’s bookbag and the lockers of both students for any weapons.

K9 units also searched the restrooms and lockers for additional guns and none were found.

One student has been petitioned to Family Court on the charges of possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a hand gun by a person under the age of 18.  Charges are still pending for the second juvenile.

The case remains under police investigation. Rock Hill School District administration is handling disciplinary action for the students.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

