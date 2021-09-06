Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”

Pilots fly through hurricanes to improve forecasts
By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Most pilots steer around storm systems but ‘Hurricane Hunters’ chart a course through them. Mechanical issues can jeopardize safety in the air and on the ground.

Torrential rain and howling wind are normal flight conditions for the men and women of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron. But, as Ida hurtled toward Louisiana, a crack spiderwebbed across the co-pilot’s windshield at the tail-end of that Saturday’s morning mission.

“It’s a rare event but these things sort of happen,” said the flight’s navigator, Lt. Col. Mark Withee, “we’re flying in a hostile environment.”

Withee said the crack didn’t put the crew in danger but did force them back to base early. “Whenever possible, if we can go to a spare aircraft we will,” he noted.

Withee said typically crews are able to get back into the air and mission, but in this case, they didn’t have enough spare time left on the data-collection clock.

Forecasters rely on getting measurements in real-time.

“What the [flight data] does is tell us a lot about how the storm is working,” said Prof. Mark Bourassa with Florida State University’s Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies.

Bourassa said computers digest terabytes of data collected by Air Force and NOAA flights. Each wind, pressure, temperature, and radar reading adds up to a better prediction about a hurricane’s power and path.

In the short term, those prepping for the storm have a better idea of what’s coming. Over the decades, Bourassa added, the readings helped refine satellite measurement and even redefine the forecast models.

“Even when the airplane’s not there, we can get much better observations of the storm, than we would have otherwise gotten,” Bourassa said.

NOAA completed all of its Ida flights but may not be as well prepared if issues do arise during future storms.

Corrosion grounded its jet for days as Hurricane Hermine bore down on Florida in 2016. A year later, Congress demanded a backup jet.

NOAA has one in the wings, but it still needs to be outfitted with specialized research technology before it’s ready to fly missions.

Hurricane Hunter flights end once a storm makes landfall but pilots and crew are likely to be up in the air again soon. This season is producing more named storms than usual and the peak does not typically arrive until September 10th.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
Phoebe has administered the monoclonal antibody treatement to 1500 people.
Phoebe: August the worst month for COVID-19 admissions
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

Albany leaders discuss potential housing near Driskell Park
Albany leaders discuss potential housing near Driskell Park
Colquitt Regional Medical Center receives community donations
Colquitt Regional Medical Center receives community donations
Moody Air Force Base
Moody AFB seeking donations for Afghan refugees
WALB
Dougherty Co. EMS prepares for potential COVID spike in Sept.
Dougherty County ambulances.
Dougherty Co. EMS prepares for potential spike in COVID-19 cases