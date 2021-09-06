Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

UGA Skidaway Institute of Oceanography assists in improving hurricane forecast models

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak hurricane season is just around the corner and scientists at the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography are working with NOAA to improve hurricane forecasts.

The UGA Skidaway Institute deploys and maintains unmanned gliders that measures data such as water temperature and salinity.

NOAA operates “saildrones” which collect data along the sea surface along with atmospheric data.

These devices take sea surface and atmospheric measurements above the "gliders"
These devices take sea surface and atmospheric measurements above the "gliders"(NOAA)

These unmanned vehicles collect data from off the Georgia and South Carolina coast all the way down to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

In conjunction, the two autonomous vehicles assist in collecting data that is then ingested into databases around the world, improving atmospheric models used to forecast the intensity of hurricanes.

“This capacity to think about it, these measurements in the ocean and understanding that ocean atmosphere interaction in a forecast capability for hurricanes, that’s something powerful that we knew that we’re seizing on,” said Catherine Edwards Professor, Skidaway Institute of Oceanography, University of Georgia.

Scientists at the UGA Skidaway Institute are planning on deploying another glider this week.

These devices will stay offshore through the end of hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the driver drove into the porch and killed the man.
Albany police investigating after man run over, victim identified
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
Phoebe has administered the monoclonal antibody treatement to 1500 people.
Phoebe: August the worst month for COVID-19 admissions
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
WALB First Alert Weather
Happy Labor Day
WALB First Alert Weather
Labor Day Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather