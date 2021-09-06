Ask the Expert
Moody AFB seeking donations for Afghan refugees

Moody Air Force Base
Moody Air Force Base(WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In support of Moody Air Force Base, Lowndes County is collecting supplies to support Afghan refugees.

They are asking for donations of Pedialyte, coats, jackets, hats and blankets.

Articles of clothing are asked to be new or slightly used.

You can drop off your donations at the Lowndes County Administration Building on North Ashley Street, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All items collected will be delivered to the Moody Air Force Base and be distributed to thousands of displaced refugees.

