Moody AFB seeking donations for Afghan refugees

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In support of Moody Air Force Base, Lowndes County is collecting supplies to support Afghan refugees.

They are asking for donations of Pedialyte, coats, jackets, hats and blankets.

Articles of clothing are asked to be new or slightly used.

You can drop off your donations at the Lowndes County Administration Building on North Ashley Street, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All items collected will be delivered to the Moody Air Force Base and be distributed to thousands of displaced refugees.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.