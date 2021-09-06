Labor Day Forecast

I’m expecting a return to climate normal for your Labor Day. That means the overnight low will be in the upper 60s and highs should be at or near 90 degrees. This is a few degrees warmer than your Sunday.

As warmer temperatures, rain is also back in the forecast for tomorrow. Areas near the Florida border will see pop up showers starting after lunchtime.

Areas more north - Stewart, Lee, Dougherty Counties - will get rainfall from a front that is moving close. Chances go up around 5pm. Rain might linger for a few hours after sunset at 8pm.

That front will not pass, meaning cooler temperatures will have to wait for another few days. However, the front will stall and provide higher than normal chances for rain each afternoon/evening until Thursday. That’s when a more significant front will be on its approach. It will drive temperatures down to the low 60s overnight and only the 80s with mostly sunny skies. These conditions will start on Friday and should last through the upcoming weekend.

Tropical development directly impacting south Georgia remains low at the moment. One system we are watching is Invest 91L which is in the southwest Gulf, but is disorganized. Thursday’s rain could provide flash flooding because some added energy from that system.

