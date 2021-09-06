‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later

UNADILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A family is still hopeful that police or somebody will find a girl who’s been missing for 23 years.

Shy’kemmia Pate was kidnapped on September 4, 1998.

Shy'Kemmia Pate's family is still hopeful that police or somebody will find her. Shy'Kemmia has been missing for 23 years. (WALB)

Over the years, the Pate family said investigators tell them people would call with information but would end up coming to a dead end.

Her family held its annual balloon release ceremony on Saturday.

Pate’s family members wrote on cards and tied them to balloons to continue to bring awareness to the unsolved case.

Veronica Pate, Shy'Kemmia's mother, believes she's still alive but any closure would be okay with her. (WALB)

Veronica, Shy’kemmia’s mother, is still optimistic.

“I feel in my heart that she’s still alive but any closure would be okay with me. But after 23 years, I think she’s still alive but I don’t weigh the options whether if she’s dead or alive but in my heart, I feel that she’s still alive,” she said.

Pate's family members wrote on cards and tied them to balloons to continue to bring awareness to this unsolved case. (WALB)

The Pate family plan to have a 5k walk event in May next year on National Missing Kid Day.

They still want anybody to come forward and say anything if you know about Shy’kemmia’s kidnapping.

