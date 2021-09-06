Happy Labor Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will start off the morning with lows in the 60s and low 70s for one more day before we begin to see a change in the weather pattern. Dew points will begin to rise as we start off this new week as a frontal system zooms toward the southeast. This front will not be able to clear South Georgia but it will hang around and lead to more rainfall. Monday will be a drier day, but there will be a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows will return to the 70s for Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon will the warmest with highs in the mid-90s. As the front lingers, winds will become southerly and lead to this influx of moisture into South Georgia, this is why we will see a better chance for rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

Next, the National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico and move into the Southeast US. This could be what brings us a higher chance for rainfall during the middle of the workweek. Highs will fall into the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. We could be drier but hotter by Friday and into the weekend.

