Game of the Week: Cairo @ Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is lucky enough to be back in the beautiful Rose City for the second straight week as Thomasville gets set to host Cairo in our Game of the Week.

The syrup pitcher is on the line and the Bulldogs will be looking to hold on too it after they took it back from Cairo a year ago.

A rivalry that first began back in 1922 and Thomasville holds the all-time series 42-26.

Before Bulldogs head coach Zach Grage arrived in Thomasville, the Syrupmakers had won 15 of the last 19 in this matchup but since, Thomasville has won three of the last five.

The Bulldogs will be looking to make it two in a row on Friday night and of course this game means a lot to both sides.

”You know coach talk, every game is 1-0, every game is important, every game means the same thing, but then you put an asterisk next to this one as well, same as last week, you know this one is a little bit bigger than the rest of them and it should be, you have the syrup pitcher at hand,” said Grage. “That extra importance in bragging rights, it is one that we talk about at the banquet, when the seniors leave it’s just like Thomas County Central, what was your record against Cairo.”

“Obviously home field advantage is always big, for both teams and you know no question for them too, you know hopefully our kids come ready to play, we have a good game, it’s our first game and the big thing is we just have to limit the mistakes, get some turnovers, if we can do that we should be okay,” said Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney. “One of the oldest rivals in the state of Georgia and you know it’s obviously their longest rival and our longest rival, you know our season goes back 100 years starting this year and our first game was against Thomasville.”

Kickoff is set for 8pm Friday night in the Rose City.

