Dougherty Co. EMS prepares for potential spike in COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County EMS is preparing its equipment now for a potential spike later this month after the Labor Day weekend.

Officials with EMS said they see an uptick in COVID-19 transports after holidays.

“About two weeks after the holidays we see a spike. We’re working on getting our supplies together and everything for the spike that’s going to be coming at the middle of September,” said Dickie Livingston, the Dougherty County EMS training and compliance supervisor.

Dickie Livingston, the Dougherty County EMS training and compliance supervisor (WALB)

Livingston said they’ve seen this happen after other holidays like the 4th of July, Thanksgiving and the biggest one, Christmas.

He said right now, they are transporting around 10 to 12 COVID patients a day.

Livingston said a lot of work goes into cleaning up after transporting positive COVID-19 patients. Moving a COVID-positive patient means they have to take an ambulance and crew out of service until the ambulance is cleaned. That means wiping down equipment with antiseptic wipes and fogging the inside of the ambulance.

Livingston said on holidays, it’s especially important to social distance and wear a mask since everyone is traveling to and from different places.

