Braves sign RHP Morton to $20 million deal for 2022

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton.

The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout. The 37-year-old right-hander has gone 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA for the first-place Braves. Morton leads the team in wins and has provided veteran leadership in a rotation that includes Max Fried and a pair of 23-year-olds, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa.

The deal comes 2 1/2 weeks after the Braves reached a two-year, $16 million contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

