Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2nd annual fall festival coming to Terrell Co.

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A group in Terrell County is planning to host a free event that they hope will benefit the community.

The Terrell County Historic Preservation Society (TCPS) will be throwing their second annual fall festival on Sept. 25, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

It will be adjacent to the county’s historic log cabin on Seventh Avenue and Stonewall street.

It will be filled with food vendors, a petting zoo and many more activities.

TCPS staff said they would love for people could donate money at this festival.

Terrell County Historic Preservation Society Chairman Gary McNeely said donations will go...
Terrell County Historic Preservation Society Chairman Gary McNeely said donations will go towards the county's historic log cabin for repairs and other historic projects.(WALB)

Chairman Gary McNeely said it will go towards the cabin for repairs and other historic projects.

“We also have the Terrell County Carnegie library that is needing some repairs as well, and once we get all those repairs done, then there will be certainly some other projects we will turn our attention to. Dawson is full of old buildings and we look like to preserve as many as them as possible,” said McNeely.

The fall festival will be adjacent to the historic log cabin on Seventh Avenue and Stonewall...
The fall festival will be adjacent to the historic log cabin on Seventh Avenue and Stonewall Street.(WALB)

McNeely also said there are still some vendor spots open.

If you would like to fill those spots, call (229) 733-9707.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
Albany police investigating after man ran over, victim identified
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
Phoebe has administered the monoclonal antibody treatement to 1500 people.
Phoebe: August the worst month for COVID-19 admissions
EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene

Latest News

Over the years, the Pate family said investigators told them people would call with information...
‘I feel that she’s still alive’: Family of missing Unadilla girl still optimistic over 20 years later
Phoebe has administered the monoclonal antibody treatement to 1500 people.
Phoebe: August the worst month for COVID-19 admissions
The shelter is at capacity and not accepting pet surrenders.
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, not accepting pet surrenders
Hurricane Ida relief efforts are gaining support in Thomasville, all because of two women...
Thomasville Toyota aids in Hurricane Ida relief efforts