2nd annual fall festival coming to Terrell Co.

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A group in Terrell County is planning to host a free event that they hope will benefit the community.

The Terrell County Historic Preservation Society (TCPS) will be throwing their second annual fall festival on Sept. 25, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

It will be adjacent to the county’s historic log cabin on Seventh Avenue and Stonewall street.

It will be filled with food vendors, a petting zoo and many more activities.

TCPS staff said they would love for people could donate money at this festival.

Terrell County Historic Preservation Society Chairman Gary McNeely said donations will go towards the county's historic log cabin for repairs and other historic projects. (WALB)

“We also have the Terrell County Carnegie library that is needing some repairs as well, and once we get all those repairs done, then there will be certainly some other projects we will turn our attention to. Dawson is full of old buildings and we look like to preserve as many as them as possible,” said McNeely.

McNeely also said there are still some vendor spots open.

If you would like to fill those spots, call (229) 733-9707.

