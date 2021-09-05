Ask the Expert
Sunshine is sticking around for at least one more day in SWGA.
WALB First Alert Weather
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a cooler start on Sunday morning with lows in the 60s and lower humidity levels, we are looking at another sunny day for Southwest Georgia heading into the close of the weekend. Highs in the afternoon will rise into the 90s with plenty of sunshine to go around. However, it will still feel slightly hotter than the actual air temperatures because the humidity level has not dropped significantly so stay cool and hydrated. This trend of cool mornings and not so humid days will persist slightly into Labor Day itself, but we will begin to see dew points pick up starting on Tuesday. There will also be an increase in rain chances are well. Rain chances grow partly due to a frontal system that will stall out over the area by the middle portion of the week before a new low-pressure system moves in and lowers rain chances closer to the weekend. The only problem is that Invest 91L could throw a wrench into the operation which could bring heavy rainfall and other impacts toward South Georgia. We will keep our eyes peeled for further updates. For now, we can enjoy temperatures in the 90s before they feel like the triple digits again by Tuesday.

