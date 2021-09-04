Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be accompanying the team to Atlanta for their season opener against Louisville.

In a statement posted on Kiffin’s Twitter account, he explained that he is fully vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms.

According to Kiffin, there are currently no other cases to report, however he ensures that the team is being closely monitored.

