Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at the camera during a morning NCAA college football practice on the Oxford, Miss., campus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be accompanying the team to Atlanta for their season opener against Louisville.

In a statement posted on Kiffin’s Twitter account, he explained that he is fully vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms.

According to Kiffin, there are currently no other cases to report, however he ensures that the team is being closely monitored.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
Albany police investigating after man ran over, victim identified
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
It happened in the loading area at the Albany Sam's Club.
Fatal wreck at Albany Sam’s Club under investigation
The recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

EMT Logan Wade
Georgia EMT struck, killed by vehicle while rendering aid at crash scene
Generic image
Albany police investigating after man ran over, victim identified
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
WALB
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, not accepting pet surrenders
WALB
How to be safe for Labor Day amid COVID