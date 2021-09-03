Valdosta City Schools reviews internet policy, protective measures in place

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools (VCS) is reminding parents and students about the importance of internet safety.

On Thursday, the school system held a public hearing to review its policies and protective measures.

VCS provides electronic devices and internet network to students and staff and uses a firewall to regulate access to resources and information. That includes internet filtering and barring access to obscene and violent material.

Due to the technology evolving and regular changes to sites, school leaders warn that filtering and virus protection is not always 100 percent effective.

The school system is urging parents to stay vigilant with their child’s online activity.

“Be aware of what their child is doing online, where they are going. Just like when they go outside in the neighborhood, go down the street, you want to know when they’re coming back, where they going and what they’re going to do while they’re there. So, the same thing applies when they’re online,” said Kevin Smith, the chief technology officer for VCS.

Schools monitor internet activity on a regular basis. If a security concern is suspected on the network, an administrator must be advised.

School officials want to remind everyone that school material must be used only for educational purposes. No inappropriate site can be accessed on a school device or connected to their network.

Everything is monitored and reviewed.

