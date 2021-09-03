Thomasville Toyota aids in Hurricane Ida relief efforts

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ida relief efforts are gaining support in Thomasville, all because of two women determined to make a difference.

Sheila Searcy, the service Coordinator at Thomasville Toyota said with several friends in Louisiana misplaced from their homes and without power due to the storm, she started looking into how she could help from Georgia.

Searcy said she spoke with her job about hosting a donation drive for items to give to those in need. When she got the greenlight, she took the idea to Facebook.

“I shared it on Facebook, and Dee Dee’s friends with one of our other employees so she offered to go help and volunteer,” she said.

In a matter of days Dee Dee Rogers, who works with Bare Bones Deer processing, alongside Searcy have collected hundreds of dollars in donations. People from the community have also dropped off diapers, baby formula, toiletries and much more to be taken to Ida victims.

Rogers said she had been thinking about how she could help, and was planning to pack up a chainsaw and hit the road to help with clearing debris. When she saw Searcy’s post, she said she knew this was her way to give back.

“We have to come together. That’s all it is at the end of the day. we have to come together,” said Rogers.

With Red Cross and Salvation Army officials catering more to food related needs, Searcy said she wants to make sure the small communities of Louisiana have the basic necessities, things that we often times forget are just as important.

“My main thing was things that people don’t normally think about. I’ve got a one-year-old at home so diapers, wipes, formula. Things for babies, pacifiers you know, things that you don’t think about if you don’t have a child,” she said.”

Monetary donations will go toward filling up empty gas cans, which will then be distributed amongst people in LA for generators. Officials are also looking to purchase bags of ice, to fill coolers and keep drinks and food from going bad until power can be restored.

Water has been dropped off, and there will be small hygiene kits created. Searcy said all the donated items will be packed up on Friday and she and Rogers will drive the load to Louisiana.

The ladies have partnered with several organizations in the state to help distribute things throughout the community, and the plan is to continue making trips until the need is met.

“FEMA reacts as quick as they can but they can’t take care of everybody, and that’s where our job as regular old folks, that’s where we have to step in,” said Searcy.

Monetary donations can be made at this link, or you can visit the Facebook donation page here.

Items can still be dropped off at Thomasville Toyota on the sales side.

