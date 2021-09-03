Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June

Ask the Expert
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has confirmed that the driver wanted in connection to killing a pedestrian during a police chase is now in jail.

Dougherty County Jail records show 37-year old Kenneth Wright of Statesboro was arrested Friday and is being held for another law enforcement agency.

Wright was arrested by U.S. Marshals at Aramda Motel on East Oglethorpe Boulevard in Albany.

He is wanted in connection to the death of 56-year-old Stephen Milton of Savannah. Georgia State Patrol says Milton was hit and killed while walking across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on June 16 during a high-speed police chase.

Wright has been on the run since then.

