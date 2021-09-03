Summer treat for Labor Day Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine, not as humid and a light breeze Friday afternoon. Thanks to a much drier air mass this late summer treat extends through the holiday period.

Expect little fanfare with rain-free and pleasant fall-like conditions for into Labor Day. Look for sunny warm days with highs near normal upper 80s low 90s while lows dip below average into the mid 60s over the weekend.

Labor Day just as nice with a few showers and slightly warmer mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday into Wednesday as another front slides across the region. Behind the boundary another plunge of drier air the end of the week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry continues to intensify. Larry is on track to become a major hurricane Saturday. The forecast track curves Larry away from the east coast early next week.

Also the NHC is watching Invest 91-L which is moving west-northwest over portions of Central America. The system moves into the western Gulf of Mexico next week and has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. It’s a slow moving system that bears watching.

