Phoebe releases latest COVID numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

Here are the hospital system’s latest COVID numbers:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 138

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 31

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3

Total inpatients recovered – 2,756

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 330

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 82

Total vaccines administered – 60,928

“Since we reached a high mark of 214 COVID-19 patients almost two weeks ago, our numbers have been on a slow but steady decline. We hope that means we are past our summer surge peak, but daily admissions remain high, and we know they could increase quickly. This current variant is so contagious, we could see additional rapid spread if people gather in large groups without taking precautions over the holiday weekend,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We have just ended one of our most challenging months of the entire pandemic. We set an admission record with 533 COVID patients, 57 of our COVID patients died, and our tireless and courageous care teams continue to do everything within their power, 24/7, to help our patients recover. Please help us avoid a repeat of August by being cautious over the Labor Day weekend and by helping us encourage unvaccinated southwest Georgians to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.”

The hospital system said it recommends monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to treat those with COVID.

However, the hospital system is warning against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Phoebe officials said ivermectin is not authorized to treat COVID-19.

“We know some physicians in our region have prescribed ivermectin for COVID patients, but the drug is not authorized for that use, and despite claims you may read on the internet, high-quality research thus far has not demonstrated effectiveness in treating COVID-19,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer. “At Phoebe, we will continue to follow science and high-quality evidence, and we will not prescribe Ivermectin for treatment of COVID unless ongoing or future research shows different results than past studies.”

