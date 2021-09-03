Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, not accepting pet surrenders

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - For several months, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter has been at capacity.

As a result, you cannot surrender your pet, starting now through Sept. 30.

County leaders are encouraging residents to spay or neuter pets to help control the pet population.

They say people not doing that has greatly contributed to the capacity issues at the shelter, along with people not responsibly caring for their pets.

It’s caused a negative impact to the pets and the shelter.

”We’ve accepted nearly a thousand animals just in 2021. Lowndes County will re-evaluate this on Oct. 1 and provide more information as it becomes available,” said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer.

Dogs and puppies are $125 to adopt. (WALB)

Over 30% of the pets turned in have been from people in the community.

They currently have kittens, cats, puppies and dogs needing loving homes.

Lowndes County Animal Shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday-Friday, they will be closed for Labor Day week.

Adoptions take about 30 minutes to process. Dogs and puppies are $125 and cats and kittens are $55 each. All animals adopted from the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are spayed and neutered, examined by a vet, get their rabies vaccination and a microchip ID, along with registration. Cats and kittens are confirmed to be negative for feline leukemia while dogs older than six months are tested for heartworms.

In the meantime, if you must give up your animal, the shelter advises you to reach out to animal rescues in the area.

The animal shelter also provided the following:

Benefits of spaying (females):

No heat cycles, therefore males will not be attracted

Less desire to roam

Risk of mammary gland tumors, ovarian and/or uterine cancer is reduced or eliminated, especially if done before the first heat cycle

Reduces the number of unwanted cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies

Helps dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives

Benefits of neutering (males):

Reduces or eliminates risk of spraying and marking

Less desire to roam, therefore less likely to be injured in fights or auto accidents

Risk of testicular cancer is eliminated and decreases the incidence of prostate disease

Reduces the number of unwanted cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies

Decreases aggressive behavior, including dog bites

Helps dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives

