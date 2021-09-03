Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Schools to return in person with updated COVID protocols

Lee County
Lee County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Schools will adopt new COVID-19 protocols for a return to in-person learning from virtual learning.

The new protocols will go into effect on Sept. 8 and go until Sept. 21.

Here’s what will go into effect:

  • Appropriate face coverings will be a requirement for all staff and students, indoors and on school buses on a temporary basis.
  • Visitors will be required to wear a face covering indoors. The school system said this includes after-school events inside.
  • The quarantine procedures for close contact will be the following: close contact students wearing a face covering are not required to quarantine if they are asymptomatic, parents will be notified of exposure and asked to monitor symptoms. Parents may choose to quarantine students at home per Department of Public Health guidelines.

The face covering requirement will remain in effect until Sept. 21, according to the school system.

Read more from the school system below:

