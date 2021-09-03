Ask the Expert
Labor Day Weekend Is Looking Great!

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cooler airmass is officially here.

It may not completely feel like fall right now as temperatures are in the 90s, but it is a change of pace. Dew points are in the 60s while last week they were in the mid 70s. That means feels like temperatures will not get much higher than the actual temp.

Starting tomorrow highs will start creeping back up 1 to 2 degrees everyday until mid next week. We’ll start to feel in the triple digits again starting Monday.

Lows will be refreshing tonight and tomorrow. Dooly, Stewart counties could see the mid 60s. Mid and upper 60s for areas south.

Moisture will slowly make a return. Next chance for scattered storms is this upcoming Monday.

I am also monitoring Invest 91L which is expected to emerge in the western Gulf. It will remain a disorganized, elongated ball of energy through next workweek, but could have implications to our rain chances into next weekend.

For now, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 30% chance of tropical development within the next 5 days. It is worth a watch.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

