How to be safe for Labor Day amid COVID

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Labor Day, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services said they respond to heat exhaustion, and boat and car accidents the most.

They said many of the incidents they respond to on Labor Day are a result of intoxication.

Training Supervisor Dickie Livingston urged people to stay hydrated if you drink alcohol. He suggested water or sports drinks.

Also, designate a driver to get you home and make the roads safer for everyone.

If you grill, keep your attention on it and everyone away from it.

Dickie Livingston is the training and compliance supervisor for Dougherty County EMS. (WALB)

“Keep the children away from any smokers and grills because we do have some burns on the holiday. Most of them are children. They’re outside playing, fall against the smoker, and get burned,” said Livingston.

He said they’ve been taking about 10 to 12 COVID-19 patients a day to the hospital.

They expect that number to go up after the holiday.

Officials said to keep wearing your mask, keep your hands clean and stay distanced to help combat the rise.

If you think you need medical help, call 911.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.