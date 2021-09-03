Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former Patriots wide receiver dies in S.C. motorcycle crash

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
By Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former New England Patriot has died in a motorcycle crash in Richland County, officials say.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, David Patten, Jr., 47, of Columbia died in a motorcycle accident that occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Clemson Road and Old Clemson Road.

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

MORE | Trump endorses Herschel Walker in bid to unseat Warnock

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
Albany police investigating after man ran over, victim identified
It happened in the loading area at the Albany Sam's Club.
Fatal wreck at Albany Sam’s Club under investigation
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
WALB's Play of the Week
Vote for Week 3 Play of the Week

Latest News

Generic image
Albany police investigating after man ran over, victim identified
37-year-old Kenneth Wright
Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
WALB
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, not accepting pet surrenders
WALB
How to be safe for Labor Day amid COVID
WALB
Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag