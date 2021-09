Less humid Today and cooler in the morning this weekend. Sunshine dominates the Labor Day Weekend. Humidity and rain chances return next week with a frontal approach. That may cool our highs down from the middle 90s Monday and Tuesday to the upper 80s, but the lows go from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

