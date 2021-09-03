Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor who was signing medical exemptions for students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Janet Bryan is the woman who filed the complaint with the Florida Department of Health against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch. She says the medical exemption forms he signed opting out students from wearing a mask in school are outside the scope of his license.

“In order to make a decision like that, patients need to be under their care,” said Bryan, a healthcare administrator, and grandparent. “They need to be evaluated, they need to be seen with a chiropractic condition.”

Busch has signed hundreds of medical exemption forms for students in the Sarasota County School District. His lawyer, Bryan Kessler says all of the exemption forms that were signed are legitimate.

“As long as they stay within that scope of their practice, they are able to diagnose issues associated with the body that may have otherwise a negative impact on a child’s system,” said Kessler. “That would warrant an exemption from the mask mandate.”

Bryan says she works closely with physicians. She says that Busch needs to be investigated.

“He’s not directly treating these conditions and he should have referred them back to a specialist that are treating those individuals for those conditions,” said Bryan.

The Florida Department of Health says they can’t confirm the existence of a complaint until ten days after probable cause is found.

“It’s very hard for somebody standing on the outside to say whether or not Dr. Busch was practicing within his scope, as a licensed chiropractic physician without actually being there,” said Kessler.

Kessler says the Chiropractic Association is not taking a stance on this issue right at the moment. The Sarasota County School District has rejected all of the medical exemption forms signed by Busch.

