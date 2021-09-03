Charges filed in Lowndes Co. Schools viral video involving Pride flag

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A video has gone viral on social media and it appears to show a person pulling a Pride flag from another person at Lowndes High School.

That recorded incident was shot at Lowndes High School on Thursday.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by a school resource officer.

After investigating, a juvenile has been charged.

WALB News 10 is working to find the person who shot the video and request clearance to use it.

The video has been shared on various social media outlets, thousands of times.

It got the attention of well-known YouTube make-up guru Jeffree Star.

Star shared it on his social media page.

In the video, you see a person wearing a black shirt run up to a table in the school cafeteria, pull a Pride flag off another person, then throw it in what looks like a trash can.

In the process, the seated person appears to fall back while another person attempts to snatch the flag back.

WALB News 10 spoke to a person who says she was there when this happened. She did not want to appear on camera.

“I feel like me and my friends are unsafe because the majority of us are part of the LGBT community and you would think going to school would be a safe place, but there’s people with so much hatred that will hate you and do anything they can to just at you because you’re different and want to express yourself.. and it’s really hard,” she said.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the juvenile is facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility.

He said the Department of Juvenile Justice is overseeing the case.

The school system released the following statement:

“We are aware of a social media video involving two students and a Pride flag. We take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued.

As soon as the Lowndes High School administration was aware, the matter was investigated, they ensured that the victim was not hurt, and addressed the other student following the appropriate consequence outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.