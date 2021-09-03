Ask the Expert
Advertisement

Albany leaders call for shots in COVID-19 update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders held a press conference Friday morning regarding COVID-19.

Dougherty Co. Coroner Michael Fowler said there have been 318 deaths among residents of Dougherty County. He said that Phoebe Putney’s count of 340 includes people from Dougherty and other countries. 54% of deaths were black people, and 46% were white.

Fowler said that 13 more people have died since the last Albany conference. Broken down by sex, there were 171 female and 140 male deaths. The biggest statistical group is this in their 60s, with 88 deaths. Most deaths have come from citizens in the 31701 zip code.

April of 2020 holds the record with 86 deaths, and the next high was 42 in January of 21. Twenty-nine people died in August of this year.

Fowler told the group that one unvaccinated person can infect an entire household, so it’s imperative to get the vaccine, and we need to Mask up with Labor day here. The goal is to get 75% of citizens vaccinated.

The next report will be at 10:00 Friday morning.

Dougherty County Health Department Director reminds all that all three COVID-19 vaccines are offered at the health department.

Click HERE to watch the conference which begins at 7:10 into the video.

