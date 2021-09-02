Ask the Expert
Woman killed in Cook Co. fire

Fatal Cook Co. fire
Fatal Cook Co. fire(Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in an early morning fire in Adel on Aug. 25, according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The fire happened around 1:53 a.m. and completely destroyed the 200 square-foot, single-story home on Callie Harris Road.

The body of Vera Mae Jones, 76, was found in a rear bedroom. She was alone in the home.

“Due to the total destruction of the home, our investigators have yet to determine the cause of this tragic fire,” said King. “We do know that utilities were connected and operational at the time of the fire, but there were no smoke alarms found in the home.”

King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Cook County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

