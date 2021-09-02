Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Browning will be sentenced in December
Norman Park woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Virginia Baker
Dog left for dead on side of Colquitt Co. road, woman arrested
Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office deputies arresting Pernell Harris.
Family questions Coffee Co. arrest caught on camera after suspect hospitalized

Latest News

Amaud Rashad Ross, APD wanted man
APD looking for man wanted in knife incident
Montravious Clark is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
Man wanted in early Thursday morning Albany shooting incident
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog