Rain-free with a hint of fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and strong storms tracked across SGA Wednesday evening with heavy rain and gusty winds. As storms rolled through a wind gust of 58mph was recorded in Albany and a storm spotter confirmed a brief tornado in Berrien County. No injuries or damages have been reported. Light rain past midnight and will end before sunrise Thursday.

The last round of rain comes as a weak cold front slides south Thursday afternoon. As the front slides south drier air quickly takes over which ends the rainy weather for several days. Also, it brings a welcome drop in humidity for a late summer treat. Days sunny and warm with highs low 90s and nights rather pleasant as lows dip slightly below average mid-upper 60s for a few days.

Still plenty of sunshine as rain chances return another front Labor Day into midweek with isolated to scattered showers.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Kate has fallen apart over the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Larry, in the eastern Atlantic, is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday with no threat to the lower 48. In the southwestern Caribbean, while a tropical wave remains disorganized it’s forecast to develop over the next 5 days. Something to watch as it’s too early to tell if it’ll impact the Gulf coast.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.