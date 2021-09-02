Ask the Expert
Player of the Week: Antwain Mcduffie

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - It was another week of action packed plays by some of the best Southwest Georgia has to offer.

Not only did these players impact the game but they helped lead their team to victory.

Following week two - one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features Antwain McDuffie of the Coffee Trojans.

He was the go to guy for the Trojans all night.

Displaying agility and the will to score.

The running back rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries and brought one to the house for a touchdown.

It was a stellar way to start off the season for the junior who says he didn’t expect to have such a breakthrough game.

“I didn’t think I was going to have a good game because they had kicked a kickoff return to me and I had dropped it so my mindset went down so after that my coach told me to keep my head up and after that he just kept telling me to keep on going, so I kept going. I got to motivate myself, keep doing my assignment and try to talk to my blockers, even though they’re doing a wonderful job and that’s pretty much it” said Mcduffie.

Up next, coffee hits the road to take on Houston County.

